Leaders of Iran's Jewish community are warning community members to stay off the streets on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which begins on Friday night, Iranian opposition news channel Iran International reported.

This year, the first day of Rosh Hashanah, which falls on September 16, coincides with the first anniversary of the murder of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who was beaten to death in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab in an incorrect manner. Amini's murder sparked months of protests against the Iranian government and in favor of women's rights in which hundreds of protestors were killed.

Iranian Jewish leaders posted a message on Telegram on Sunday that reads: “All worshipers are strongly requested to refrain from stopping and gathering in the streets for any reason during Rosh Hashanah and after performing religious duties in synagogues.”

The post continues: “Coordination with the police force to create security and comfort for the grand ceremony of Rosh Hashanah. Respectfully, while congratulating in advance on Rosh Hashanah and wishing you a prosperous year, we inform you that by the grace of the Almighty and with the coordination made with the respected police force of Greater Tehran, the necessary arrangements have been made for the safety and comfort of our dear fellow believers for the celebration of the glorious and fateful day of Rosh Hashanah.”

“The public relations of the Tehran Jews Association, while thanking the loved ones of the police force for their unquestionable and constant help, has no doubt that the Kalimi community will once again draw a line against the evil plans of Iran's enemies and celebrate the magnificent ceremony of Rosh Hashanah away from any sidelines,” the Telegram message adds.

The vast majority of Iran's Jewish community fled the country following the 1979 Iranian revolution. Of the approximately 100,000 Jews who lived in the country at the time of the revolution, only about 10,000 remain in Iran today.

The Jewish community which remains in Iran is forced to support the ruling regime for their own safety and often condemns the State of Israel, which the Ayatollahs have vowed to annihilate. In November 2022, the Tehran Central Jewish Committee, the main organization representing the Jewish community of Tehran, published a letter condemning the anti-regime protests and expressing its support for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameini.

"The Jewish communities of Iran always supports the position of the supreme leader and obey him like many other citizens do. The Jewish communities are on the front line of the fight against those who disrupt order and security," the letter stated.

It added: "We declare that the enemies of the system create insecurity, harm the unity of the people, and are enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran."