ח"כ טלי גוטליב התפרצה, השופטת חיות נזפה לע"מ

Member of Knesset Tally Gotliv created a disturbance during the hearing held Tuesday at the Supreme Court regarding the petitions demanding that the legislation reducing the reasonableness standard be invalidated.

One of the justices mentioned a bill that would change the identity of the chairman of the elections commission in such a way that it would no longer be a justice of the Supreme Court.

"Even if there is no judge at the head of the committee, this is not a violation of democracy. The Knesset does not violate democracy," shouted Gotliv.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut, rebuked Gotliv, saying: "As a lawyer herself, the lady knows that you don't call out in a court."

Gotliv replied: "Even when I was a lawyer, I called out in court."