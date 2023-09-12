As part of the hearing on the reduction of the reasonableness standard in Israel's Supreme Court, MK Simcha Rothman directed severe criticism at the Supreme Court judges. All fifteen Supreme Court justices were present for the hearing.

"In a democratic country, the people are the sovereign," Rothman stressed. "Do not try to take away the people of Israel's democracy and their trust in democracy."

"Why is there a need for a legal proceeding or a judgment that will harm the soul of democracy? Even with all the arguments, the intelligent, the clever, or the stupid ones. What is the justification for taking away from the State of Israel its most basic characteristic as a democratic state?" he queried.

"The petitioners and the Attorney General offer different legal techniques, all to invalidate the amendment to the Basic Law.

"Any repeal of such a law will make the judges partners in the legislation. Don't be tempted to receive applause from part of the public, when the other part will reject your ruling as biased.

"Those who built an oligarchic elite group to protect their rights, discovered over the generations that an elite is excellent at protecting its rights and those of its members."

Rothman added, "Does the court have justice? Who will determine whether the judges act reasonably? The judges are not open to criticism. It is clear to me that your honor thinks you are acting properly. But if you will be the final arbiters on this question as well, where are the checks and balances?"

Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut rebuked him, saying: "We are not concerned with either his honor or our status."

Vice President Fogelman commented: "Sir, there is a concept of a court hearing. We are in a legal hearing, this is a political argument."

Justice Kabub responded to him, "Isn't that a little insulting? The gentleman is hurling reprimands at the face of the court."

Justice Yitzhak Amit said: "Please conclude, this is harsh criticism of the court."