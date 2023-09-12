IDF soldiers and the Israel Police thwarted a smuggling attempt of explosive devices in the Jordan Valley area.

On Sunday, as part of the ongoing activity to thwart the smuggling of weapons into Israeli territory, IDF and Israel Police forces identified a bag containing six explosive devices in the Jordan Valley area.

The findings were transferred to security forces for further handling and investigation.

"IDF and security forces will continue to operate in an extensive effort to prevent the smuggling of weapons into Israeli territory, as well as any attempt to harm Israeli civilians," an IDF source said.

Last week, security forces intercepted a shipment of explosives from Gaza. The explosives were hidden within a clothing delivery, and spread over three trucks.