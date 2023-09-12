Ahead of a Tuesday morning hearing on the reduction of the reasonableness standard, right-wing activists arrived at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem with bananas.

Activists from the Zionist "Im Tirtzu" organization arrived before dawn on Tuesday at the entrance of the Supreme Court bearing a quarter ton of bananas and banana trees, and proceeded to set up a protest display, protesting ahead of the hearing on petitions to invalidate the reduction of the reasonableness standard.

The activists, who brought with them dozens of crates of bananas, set up a path lined with banana trees at the entrance to the court, attempting to illustrate to the public that a discussion on a Basic Law turns Israel into a banana republic which destroys democracy.

Matan Peleg, chairman of the Im Tirtzu movement, said, "The fact that not a single one of the 15 justices demanded publicly that this hearing be canceled is itself a mark of shame for Israeli democracy. They think that they are saving democracy, but in reality they are destroying it and turning Israel into a republic of bananas, a third-world country."

"This is what the public will remember of Esther Hayut," he added. "The Chief Justice who destroyed the fortress and turned it into a superficial jungle plagued with political interests and alien to the will of the people. This is not democracy - this is dictatorship."