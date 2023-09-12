A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday commented on meetings held by Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel (Likud) with opponents of the Iranian regime in Britain last week.

"This is only a small part of a much broader and larger plot. Her meetings in London clearly show the role that Israel plays and the British government should also be held responsible for it," the Iranian statement said.

Minister Gamliel's office said that "the reaction of the Iranian Foreign Ministry shows pressure and fear of the State of Israel's activity to cooperate with the modern world in order to act as a wall against Iran at the diplomatic level as well."

During her visit, Gamliel spoke in the House of Lords. "We commemorated in the House of Lords in London, together with Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely and Lord Polak, the anniversary of the murder of the girl Mahsa Amini by the Iranian regime," she said after the speech.

"In my speech, I emphasized that the modern world should work together with the Iranian people to pave the way back to freedom and democracy. Only together will we prepare Iran for the day after the murderous regime," Gamliel said.