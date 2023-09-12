Footage posted to social media on Monday night shows a group of teens brutally beating a boy in a park in Petah Tikva, using sticks and a ruler to attack him.

Petah Tikva police officers, with the assistance of other intelligence mechanisms, launched an investigation into the incident upon receipt of the footage.

The police stated that, so far, no complaint has been received at the station and the date of the incident is currently unknown, but at the same time, the police have opened an initiative investigation to identify and locate the victim along with all those involved in the attack.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir commented on the incident and stressed that it is his policy to make every effort to arrest the abusive teens seen in the video.

"My policy for the Israel Police is clear - zero tolerance towards violent and abusive behavior among teenagers," he said.