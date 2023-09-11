Anti-judicial reform activists projected an anti-Netanyahu message on the side of the United Nations building in New York ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the city next week to attend the United Nations General Assembly and meet with US President Joe Biden.

The electronic message, which took up multiple stories on the building's side, reads: "Don't believe Crime Minister Netanyahu. Protect Israeli Democracy."

According to the activists, the message was projected onto the building for 30 minutes a few days ago.

The protest leaders said: “The slogan projected on the UN building wall is just a small taste of what is awaiting the indicted defendant Netanyahu on his visit to NYC. The fight for Israeli democracy is global.”

“We will be waiting to greet him. In the air, on land and at sea. The whole world will know that Netanyahu is a liar. We will not allow him to disgrace Israel and deceive world leaders with his speeches that have long since become a joke,” they added.