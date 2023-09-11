A groom cut his leg this evening (Monday) while carrying out the Jewish tradition of breaking a glass under the wedding canopy in a banquet hall in Bnei Brak.

Medical teams that were called to the hall gave him medical treatment and evacuated him for further treatment at Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in the city.

Baruch Goldberg, a United Hatzalah medic who treated the groom, said: "The groom suffered from a deep cut on his leg. After first aid, he was evacuated for further medical treatment at Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center."