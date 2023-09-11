Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will finally meet US President Joe Biden next week, Channel 12 News reported.

The meeting will not happen at the White House but on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

President Biden has not invited Netanyahu to the White House since the latter took office nearly a year ago.

The Biden Administration has opposed the Netanyahu government's attempts to reform Israel's judicial system and expressed its displeasure with the polices and statements of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The meeting comes as the administration is attempting to broker a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.