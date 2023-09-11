The chairman of the Religious Zionist party, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, called on Knesset member Israel Eichler (UTJ) to retract his comments after he said, among other things, that "the Zionists and the partisans did not prevent a Holocaust in Europe."

"The message before the new year is that you don't have to despise others in order to believe in your way. I have no interest in arguing with MK Eichler on matters of view. My view, as you know, regarding Zionism and the State of Israel, the beginning of the growth of our salvation, is one hundred and eighty degrees different from his "

The minister added that "the Zionist enterprise is the most just and moral enterprise in the past hundreds of years from a historical and international perspective. The return of the people of Israel to their land after being exiled from it by force of arms is the victorious answer to the persecution our people went through during the long and terrible years of exile and a huge stage in Israel's redemption."

According to him, "The right that we have in these generations to establish a Jewish state, to a strong and powerful protective force that protects the existence of the Jewish people, to a flourishing Torah study, to growth and kindness on all levels, all of these leave no doubt regarding the miracle called the State of Israel. One would be blind and ungrateful not to see it."

"The false idealization of the exile and the illusory longing for it are in the sense of 'we remembered the fish we ate in Egypt for free'. A rewriting of history and turning our backs on the great abundance that, with the help of God, we have been granted here in the Land of Israel and the State of Israel, and above all a serious injury to the entire people of Israel," the minister noted.

"MK Eichler's blunt and inappropriate words do not represent the absolute majority of theharedi public, who, even if they have differences of opinion, disapprove with all their heart of insults and humiliations, love the IDF soldiers and cherish them, and feel part of the State of Israel and society the Israeli one".

"In the spirit of the days of answer for the month of Elul, I call on MK Eichler to retract and apologize," said Smotrich in closing.

Eichler's comments were said in response to Netanyahu's announcement that "God has not always protected us, not even on the land of Europe and on the land of Ukraine" in reference to the annual Hassidic pilgrimage to Uman.

Eichler said: "It has been more than a century since the God of Israel saved the Land of Israel from the idols of power, the bad culture, and the assimilation of the secular regime. The Zionists and the partisans did not prevent a holocaust in Europe. The Germans were hindered on the way to conquering the Land of Israel by miracles and not because of the Zionists. The Zionists alienated the Jews of the Diaspora. Some of the Judenrat cooperated with the Nazis, some of them trafficked and sold the Jews of the exile. The Zionist leadership in Israel refused and failed the 'rescue plans,'" and added that "as is known from Rabbi Weissmandel's book 'Mann Hamitzer' and many historic books. Some Zionists even called the Jews of the ghettos: 'Adam's dust - let them go to their fate'."

He also added that "recently, the weakness and inferiority of the false idols of power and the failures of the government were revealed in the Yom Kippur War. The former 'generals', the 'rebels' today, are inciting a bloody war inside the Jewish ghetto in the Land of Israel. When you see who the generals were, you realize that only through the miracles of Hashem, the God of Israel, do we survive. The leaders of the Supreme Court's dictatorship war have become whistleblowers against Israel all over the world and accuse it of apartheid and war crimes, as the worst enemies of Islam. Shame on you when you blame the God of Israel, for your failures and crimes."

"At a time when terrorism is rampant and the streets are burning, we should pray to the Keeper of Israel. If not for the study of the Torah, the State of Israel would have been erased from the map of the Middle East a long time ago. The Keeper of Israel will keep the remnant of Israel, as they say, Hear, O Israel," he concluded.