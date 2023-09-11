The small Portuguese town of São Lourenco do Bairro was painted red after two trucks accidentally spilled 2.2 million liters of red wine.

The wine flowed down the slopes of the village streets in a river of red. The amount of wine spilled is estimated to be enough to fill an Olympic swimming pool.

Environmental protection forces from the Portuguese government were called to the area and helped divert the wine stream to prevent it from flowing into the local river and polluting it. The wine was diverted to a location far from the river where the environmental damage caused by its absorption into the ground would be as minimal as possible.

The Levira Distillery company, which owned the trucks, apologized for the incident and said: "We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams available to do so immediately. We are committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible."