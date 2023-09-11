The Red Crescent in Libya updated today (Monday) the number of people who died in the floods in the country in the storm "Daniel" and announced that the number of people who died is at least 150.

The Red Crescent spokesperson stated that the death toll may rise to 250: "The situation is catastrophic, we expect 250 deaths," a senior health official told FRANCE 24.

The Libyan parliament decided to observe three days of mourning and the "extreme state of emergency" imposed on the country continues. As part of the state of emergency, schools and shops were closed and a curfew was imposed in the danger areas.

Most of the dead from the storm are the residents of the cities of Benghazi, Sousa, Al Bayda and Al Marj.