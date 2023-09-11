The number of dead following a Friday night earthquake near Marrakech, Morocco, has risen to 2,500, that country's Interior Ministry reported Monday.

The Ministry added that the number of injured now stands at 2,476, with many of the victims suffering serious injuries.At the same time, there is concern that the number of dead will to rise to much higher than authorities currently estimate.



According to CNN, the earthquake killed 1,452 people in Al Houz region, 764 in Taroudant, 202 in Chichaoua, 41 in Ouarzazate, 18 in Marrakech, 11 in Azilal, five in Agadir, three in Casablanca province, and one person in Youssoufia province.

Israel's Foreign Ministry has succeeded in contacting all of the Israelis believed to be in Marrakech and its environs.

The Friday earthquake struck at 11:11p.m. local time, and had a magnitude of 6.8. Its epicenter was in the High Atlas mountains.

Dr. Ariel Heimann, geologist and senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), said, "Since the beginning of the 20th century, there has not been an earthquake of such a magnitude in that area."

An Israeli who was vacationing in Marrakech when the quake struck described: "At about 11p.m., the entire room shook very violently, it continued for about a minute and a half. We looked out the window and we saw dust over the city. It doesn't seem like anyone was injured in our area, and we don't hear sirens. The epicenter was right beside us."