Over the past several days, Israel Police have received a number of complaints from drivers traveling on Route 458 who reported that they were blinded by lasers pointed at them from the direction of an Arab village.

According to the drivers, the lasers, which seemed to have been aimed at them from the direction of Al Mughayyir, blinded the drivers, thereby endangering their lives.

Following the reports, police opened an investigation with the goal of locating the suspects in the matter.

As part of the investigation, a suspect was located by detectives from the Binyamin police station after being filmed in real time as he blinded drivers traveling on Route 458.

The suspect, a Palestinian Authority Arab in his 30s and a resident of Al Mughayyir, was arrested and taken for questioning.