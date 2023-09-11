Israel Police on Sunday opened an investigation following footage of a deliveryman pulling a mezuzah off the entrance to a building in Harish and throwing it in the garbage bin.

On Sunday, police arrested the 16-year-old suspected of the act, who was interrogated at the Eiron police station.

Following the interrogation, the suspect was released under limiting conditions.

Last week, a mezuzah disappeared from the front of an apartment building in the city of Harish. After an examination of the building's security cameras, it was discovered that a restaurant deliveryman ripped the mezuzah off of the doorpost and threw it in the trash.

Jews are commanded to place a mezuzah, a scroll of parchment with paragraphs from the Torah, on the doorposts of their homes and other buildings. The commandment appears in Deuteronomy 11:20, "And you shall inscribe them upon the doorposts of your house and upon your gates."