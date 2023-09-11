The Israel Democracy Institute published selected data from the "Israeli Voice Index" survey for the month of August, from which it appears that 40% of the public supports avoiding conscription if a blanket exemption is granted to students in haredi yeshivas.

Among the supporters of the protest against the government, 34% are in favor of avoiding conscription as part of the opposition to the government's moves and 56% believe that this is not a legitimate move.

Among those who do not support the protest, the gap between the supporters and opponents of avoiding conscription is much larger: 12% compared to 82%.

The survey, conducted by Prof. Tamar Hermann, and Dr. Or Anabi from the Institute's Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research, also revealed that 61% of the public believes that internal security in terms of crime and terrorism is worse than during the previous government.

Among Likud voters, only 16% think that the situation has improved since the beginning of the current government's tenure.