IDF draft office
IDF draft officeFlash 90

The Israel Democracy Institute published selected data from the "Israeli Voice Index" survey for the month of August, from which it appears that 40% of the public supports avoiding conscription if a blanket exemption is granted to students in haredi yeshivas.

Among the supporters of the protest against the government, 34% are in favor of avoiding conscription as part of the opposition to the government's moves and 56% believe that this is not a legitimate move.

Among those who do not support the protest, the gap between the supporters and opponents of avoiding conscription is much larger: 12% compared to 82%.

The survey, conducted by Prof. Tamar Hermann, and Dr. Or Anabi from the Institute's Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research, also revealed that 61% of the public believes that internal security in terms of crime and terrorism is worse than during the previous government.

Among Likud voters, only 16% think that the situation has improved since the beginning of the current government's tenure.