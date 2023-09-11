Israeli National Security Council Chief Tzachi Hanegbi, at the Counterterrorism Policy Conference at Richman University on Monday, addressed the chances of reaching a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"A few weeks ago, the Americans set a vision and presented considerate chances for the deal's success. What does that mean? It's hard to tell, but it isn't a shot in the dark. We have to wait to see if the discussions between the US and Saudi Arabia ripen. At the moment, Israel is only a spectator. I had a long discussion with the Palestinians on the issue, and there is an assessment that this time they won't let the opportunity pass, that they will be partners to this," Hanegbi stated.

He added, "Of course, we won't accept anything that would harm Israeli security. We won't tolerate and accept the Palestinian move to bring IDF soldiers to trial in international legal forums. We tell the Palestinians if you manage to bring our soldiers to trial, you are risking the agreement of your existence.

We are beginning to realize our vision on the ground. Among other things, placing tracks in the UAE while connecting them to Saudi Arabia. Connecting tracks in Jordan while connecting them to Israel. We are getting an economic corridor," the NSC chief stated.

Regarding the Iranian threat, Hanegbi stated: "The first international mission that the Prime Minister took was to meet with world leaders about Iran's uranium enrichment. The Iranians claim it was a mistake. We know the Iranians, and we don't think it is a coincidence. This coincidence has not disappeared. The Prime Minister clarified to all world leaders that if there will be enrichment over 60%, the result will be that Israel will have to act by necessity. This would be the moment that the Iranians tell the world, 'We are going for a bomb.' We can't wager our fate if this will be the Iranian policy."