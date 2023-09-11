With the expanding fireball of anti-Semitism glowing brighter each passing day, Israel’s purported peace partner, Mahmoud Abbas aka Abu Mazen, just added kerosene to the wayward flames.

Abbas, who was Arafat’s second in command and the “brains” behind the PLO’s wave of terror from the 1960s on, just came up with the most outrageous and most anti-Semitic statement ever made during this latest round of Jew bashing and hatred. He said that six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis for their “social role”, not because they were Jewish. He said this at a Fatah Revolutionary Council meeting but it was aired on Arab TV.

Abbas told the group, “They say that Hitler killed the Jews for being Jews and that Europe hated the Jews because they were mere Jews. No. It was clearly explained that they fought them because of their social role and not their religion.”

Abbas wrote a Doctoral Thesis on his belief that only 100,000 Jews were murdered by the Nazis. He has spent his whole life as one of the world’s greatest Holocaust deniers and revisionists.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said in response to hearing Mahmoud Abbas’ latest falsehood and perversion, “This is the true face of Palestinian 'leadership'. It is no wonder that mere hours ago a Palestinian teenager terrorist hacked innocent Israelis with a meat cleaver in Jerusalem. While he spreads this pure anti-Semitism he also pays Palestinian terrorists for murdering Israelis and publicly commends Palestinian terrorism.”

Organizations across the spectrum condemned Mahmoud Abbas for his Holocaust revisionism and his blatant anti-Semitism. Abbas answered their calls for an apology and correction with more Holocaust Revisionism, more anti-Semitism and more Historical Revisionism. He tweeted, “Hitler fought the European Jews because of their usury, money dealings; It was not about anti-Semitism; Jews from Arab countries did not want to emigrate but were forced to do so by Israel.”

For the record, Jews were forcibly evicted from Arab countries without a penny of compensation for their homes, belongings and assets. These were all confiscated by their respective countries.

The Oslo Accords, which I fought with every ounce of my being, have been a disaster from day one. Thousands of Israelis have been murdered and maimed since they were signed on Sept. 13, 1993. Abbas not only is part of the problem, he is the problem. Israel will never achieve peace with his ilk. A Two-State solution would make the situation worse. It would create a terror state which is Abbas’ goal. He would be able to spread his lies, libel and slander with impunity. Both America and Israel should withhold any more money going to Abbas. He is a recalcitrant terrorist who is setting civilization back hundreds of years. His appalling statements are the true colors of his beliefs, goals and direction. I hope the world finally sees Abbas for what he really is.