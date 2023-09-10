A poll run by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 found that if the elections for Knesset were today, the National Unity party would receive 29 seats, the Likud 26, and Yesh Atid 18.

Shas received 10 seats in the poll, Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit 9, UTJ 7, Yisrael Beiteinu 6, Hadash-Ta'al 5, United Arab List 5, and Meretz 5.

The current coalition got 52 seats while the opposition received 63, with Hadash-Ta'al in the middle with 5.

If a party led by the leaders of the anti-government protests were to run in the elections, the Likud would stay with 26 seats, National Unity would lose six and drop to 26, and Lapid also drop to 15. The protest party would receive eight seats, more than Yisrael Beiteinu and Meretz, which would drop to five and six, respectively.

Regarding the most appropriate candidate to leave the government, Benny Gantz (National Unity) leads current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 39% to 36%. In a battle between Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and Netanyahu, the gap widens, 39% to the current Prime Minister and 28% to the opposition head.