During a cabinet meeting on Sunday regarding the pilgrimage to the Ukrainian city of Uman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the danger of traveling to the war-torn country and called on the pilgrims to be responsible.

"Israeli citizens who are traveling to Ukraine need to bear personal responsibility at this time," Netanyahu stated and then added the following: "G-d did not always protect us, not on European land and not on Ukrainian land," a statement that hints to the controversial question that has been asked over the course of history: "Where was G-d during the Holocaust."

The remark set off a storm. The editor-in-chief of the haredi news site Hadrei Hardim, Moshe Weisberg, wondered if the haredi MKs would respond to the remark in silence. "Will the haredi MKs swallow Netanyahu's contemptuous remarks as well?" he wondered.

Haredi journalist Michael Shemesh also responded: "It's hard to believe that the haredi ministers will let this statement pass silently."

About an hour passed, and the Shas party did not remain silent. "G-d always protected the people of Israel in all the exiles and all the persecution, and that's why the nation of Israel is the only one that miraculously survived the for thousands of years, while other many and stronger nations were annihilated," the party stated.

The party added: "Of course, the condition for divine providence is faith and keeping the Torah and mitzvot as the Jewish people did since they became a nation."