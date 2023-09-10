The Ministry of Finance published a report this morning (Sunday) regarding the employment rate of haredi men in the work market.

The authors of the report divided the increase by definitions they determined arbitrarily and according to the number of respondents who defined themselves as haredi.

A 0.7% increase in the number of working citizens, defined by the Ministry of Finance as haredi, has occurred since 2019. At the same time, there has been a significant increase in the number of citizens who define themselves as haredi, while the Ministry does not recognize them as haredi, resulting in a 2.7% increase compared to 2019.

The report mentions the population group that is not recognized as haredi but which defines itself as such: "This population is characterized by higher levels of education, higher professional scopes, higher wages, and higher employment rates, bringing them closer in their characteristics to those of non-haredi Jews than to the haredi population according to the council's definition ".

"For this reason, the increase in the employment rate of this group (haredi men by self-definition) may largely reflect the numbers of those joining the haredi population, compared to changes in the employment patterns of 'veteran' haredim."

In addition, the report clarified that 44% of the increase in the rate of working haredim is due to the increase in the number of community members. Most of the remaining 56% - an increase in the employment rate of the 55-64 age group.