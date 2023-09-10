Senior officials from the 'Kaplan Force' anti-judicial reform and anti-government movement have hired an American public relations firm to help their fight, Politico reported.

The officials, who run an organization called 'Blue and White Future,' have agreed to pay Trident DMG $75,000 for three months of services.

According to documents filed with the US Justice Department, Trident will provide Blue and White Future with “strategic communications services” over those three months.

Blue and White Future's leaders include Gilad Sher, who served as chief of staff in the prime minister's office to former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Last month, Blue and White Future published a full-page ad in the New York Times rejecting calls for unity in Israel and insisting that the judicial reforms be entirely abandoned.