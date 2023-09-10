The Israeli PassportCard insurance company has dispatched a plane to Morocco to bring dozens of its policyholders back to Israel following the devasting earthquake that killed thousands of people.

The plane is expected to land in Casablanca within the hour.

PassportCard is bringing the Israelis from Marrakech, near the site of the earthquake's epicenter, to Casablanca by bus. From there, they will board the plane and are expected to arrive back in Israel by tonight.

Two flights carrying Israelis back from Morocco returned to Israel this morning.

Over 2,000 people were killed in the magnitude 6.8 earthquake. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has stated that all Israeli citizens in Morocco have been accounted for.

The Israeli government and humanitarian aid organizations have pledged to aid Morocco in the aftermath of the earthquake. Magen David Adom and IsraAID, Israel’s leading non-governmental humanitarian aid group,