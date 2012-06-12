Anat Evyatar, director of the Department for Israelis Abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, explains in a conversation with Israel National News about the ministry's handling of the earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco, and urges Israeli citizens to obey the local law and act carefully and responsibly in preparation for the many flights expected to leave Israel for the High Holidays.

Evyatar first explained the unfolding of the incident in Morocco: "In the early morning hours, inquiries were received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Situation Center about an earthquake in Marrakesh. At the same time, inquiries also came from the media. The Department for Israelis Abroad, which handles Israelis who are in distress abroad, was immediately informed about the event. We contacted our consul in Marrakesh, Dorit Avidani, as is customary in events with many casualties of this type. In light of this, a command center was opened both at the headquarters here in Israel and in the area of the disaster. We are updated online about a list of Israelis cut off from contact, who are they, who are the families, who is the representative of the family with whom we are in contact."

Evyatar went on to explain the Foreign Ministry's handling of the case: "At the same time, we are the ones who are in contact with the rescue companies to understand what can be done. In the midst of this whole incident, there are constant briefings at the Foreign Ministry headed by the Director General, including of course the Department for Israelis Abroad and the Situation Center and all the relevant factors in the office and outside it."

The earthquake happened at 23:11 Morocco time (1:11 at night Israel time, Friday to Saturday), and was also felt in the two largest cities in the country, Casablanca and Rabat, and was detected as far off as Portugal and Algeria.

"Early this morning (Sunday) an aid team from Israel left for Marrakesh, and to my delight last night around midnight we made contact with the last person cut off. There were about 60 people cut off at the beginning of the event, and with the help of the situation center and the embassy we managed to find all the cut-off people and contact their families."

Evyatar explained the day-to-day activities of the department she heads and explained that: "In principle, the Department for Israelis Abroad helps Israelis staying abroad in a variety of situations. Whether it's detainees, those cut off from contact, deaths, or mass casualty incidents. Many Israeli citizens are traveling at this time around the world, and we urge them to enjoy the visit but to understand that they are in a different environment than Israel. It is imperative to obey the instructions of the authorities. Do not forget to verify the validity of the passport and understand that it is very important to purchase an insurance policy that fits the nature of the trip. Before leaving the country, you must be updated on the ministry's website."

"It is really important to obey the local law. Check the files and make sure that prohibited items are not brought in. You have to understand, that the State of Israel cannot interfere in the legal proceedings of Israelis abroad, we only help when it comes to unique humanitarian cases."

Evyatar also recommended that: "We strongly recommend not traveling alone. It is recommended to always travel with another friend who can call for help in times of need and who will know where you are traveling. This of course also applies now before the holidays. In some cases, it is recommended to avoid going to crowded places. Before leaving, it is important to go through the Ministry's website to keep up to date with the travel warnings in security aspects."

At the end of the explanation, she mentioned the experienced team in the office, which helps Israelis 24/7 anywhere in the world: "In the Department for Israelis Abroad, a professional and experienced team of employees works with great dedication at all times and at all hours of the day, even on Saturdays and holidays, with the aim of helping any Israeli citizen who finds himself in distress abroad. However, there is an expectation from the citizens to be responsible, to travel safely and not to take unnecessary risks, certainly not to try to confront the authorities or break the law. We wish all Israeli travelers abroad a pleasant and safe trip."

The situation center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is manned and active all year round, 24 hours a day, and is able to provide an initial response to citizen inquiries at any hour. The center is prepared for activity in routine situations and in emergency and/or crisis situations and works in cooperation with official bodies in Israel and around the world. Click for the full information page of the situation center

The telephone number for the Ministry's situation room is 02-5303155

The Counterterror Division at the National Security Council distributes the relevant travel warnings, divided by country and risk level, and the website must be checked before traveling abroad. A 24/7 hotline for reports and inquiries is available at 02-6667444