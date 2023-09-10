Officers of the North District of the police arrested two suspects who were recorded attacking a family sitting in a car in northern Tiberias.

The arrest was made at the end of a week-long manhunt after the family complained to the police that they had been attacked by several youths, one of whom struck their vehicle with an iron rod.

תיעוד התקיפה דוברות המשטרה

Dash-cam footage shows a man exiting the vehicle in front of the victims' car with the rod and shattering one of the windows, causing the children in the car to scream in terror.

Shortly after the incident, police in the northern district arrested the driver of the vehicle from which the attack occurred. After several days he was released by the court.

On Friday night, the primary suspects in the attack were arrested in Bat Yam.

The two were brought before the Magistrate's Court in Tiberias on Saturday night, where their detention was extended.