In a rare instance of agreement between Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the attorney general supports legislation put forward by Ben-Gvir which would give the Police Commissioner greater authority against the heads of criminal organizations.

The bill, if passed would grant the commissioner the power to issue restraining orders against the leaders of criminal organizations and even to issue orders barring the underworld leaders from contacting their partners in crime.

The legislation was jointly formulated by Ben-Gvir, Baharav-Miara, and representatives of the police in the last few days as part of the government's efforts to fight organized crime and violence within Israel's Arab sector.

Under the terms of the bill, only the police commissioner would have the authority to sign the orders against the criminal leaders, and the orders would be subject to the approval of a judge. Intelligence material demonstrating the need for the restraining orders will be submitted to the judge before the approvals are given.

Ten different types of restrictions can be imposed under the restraining orders, including bans on contacting certain people, bans on entering certain areas, bans on leaving the country, and more. The burden of proof for such orders will be based on the intelligence reports submitted to the judge and will be far lower than the burden of proof required for a trial.

The police and Justice Ministry believe this legislation will be an effective tool in disrupting the activity of organized crime and that criminalizing contact between members of criminal organizations will better allow the police to crack down on the underworld.