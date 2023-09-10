During Shabbat, about 30 Arab rioters and anarchists infiltrated the town of Otniel, located south of Hebron.

The rioters vandalized property, broke equipment, and destroyed a tent used by local youth for prayer and conversation. IDF troops who arrived at the scene began to drive them away using riot dispersal means. Two anarchists attacked soldiers and were detained for questioning.

The Har Hevron Regional Council stated, "We view the incident as very serious. Already during Shabbat, the council's teams and its head worked to help the residents who were detained for questioning and to disperse the riot. The IDF and the civilian security system are conducting a comprehensive in-depth investigation while proposing practical implications for the protection of the town."