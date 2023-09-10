Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo said in an interview with Channel 12 News on Saturday night that construction in Judea and Samaria was "vital" for the State of Israel, but also claimed that the appointments of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir harm the communities in Judea and Samaria and that the two have an attitude of “apartheid”.

"What was done after the elections is a disaster for the State of Israel. The fact that Prime Minister Netanyahu, who did not agree to be photographed with Ben Gvir until the eve of the elections, put him in a central position - he in essence changed the strategic status of the State of Israel and he is putting it in existential danger," Pardo said.

"The governments of Israel for 55 years managed to tread carefully. To build a massive and essential construction for the State of Israel in the settlement blocs. This was a welcome step," explained Pardo. "Even though activities that were not completely democratic were required and carried out, Israel always had a convincing explanation. Last January, a government was formed in which two central ministers are ministers whose approach is that of apartheid."

Pardo also claimed in the interview that "the fact that there are two populations on the same territory - one according to military law and one according to Israeli law - is apartheid by definition."

The interview came several days after Pardo gave an interview to The Associated Press in which he accused the Israeli government of enforcing an “apartheid system” in Judea and Samaria.

“There is an apartheid state here,” Pardo said, adding, “In a territory where two people are judged under two legal systems, that is an apartheid state.”

He also said that as Mossad chief, he repeatedly warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he needed to decide what Israel’s borders were, or risk the destruction of a state for the Jews.

“Israel needs to decide what it wants. A country that has no border has no boundaries,” Pardo told AP.

The Likud Party issued a statement condemning Pardo’s comments. “Instead of defending Israel and the Israeli military, Pardo slanders Israel. Pardo. You should be ashamed,” it said.