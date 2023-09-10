A 25-year-old woman was lightly injured Saturday evening after a driver rammed into anti-government protesters on the Ayalon Highway.

Footage from the scene shows the moment of the ramming, and immediately afterwards protesters can be seen running to the sides of the road. The vehicle then escapes the scene, but a few minutes later the driver is detained for questioning.

Channel 12 News quoted the driver as explaining, "I intended to get out of the vehicle and switch with my father, I accidentally pressed the gas pedal."

Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel are providing first aid to two individuals who suffered light injuries.

The Kaplan Force responded to the incident, saying: "The incitement by [Prime Minister] Netanyahu trickles down and causes injuries. His poison machine is working on turbo these past few hours, and brought about this ramming incident. This blood is on Netanyahu's hands."

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded: "The Prime Minister strongly condemns all forms of violence and calls on everyone to act with restraint and uphold the law."