CNBC reports that with a majority of 57 supporters compared to 16 opponents, the California Legislature approved Friday a law stating that gender is a factor in matters related to determining guardianship of minors.

The law called "Empowerment of transgender youth, youth of different genders, and intersex youth" was also approved by the Senate with a majority of 30 supporters versus 9 opponents. Both houses of the legislature are controlled by an overwhelming majority of Democrats.

According to the law, parents have the duty to approve the gender their children determine for themselves, and if they object to this, then the state may transfer the child to a foster family or to the protection of state institutions.

Democratic supporters of the law claim that it is a law designed to create an inclusive environment that accepts different genders and to ensure the well-being of children who define themselves as transgender or as belonging to another gender.

The Republican opponents claim that the law seriously harms the rights of parents and their autonomy to make decisions related to their children. According to them, this is a blatant intervention by the state.

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), which has become the target of an attack by the left, called the law "a wolf in sheep's clothing".

According to Musk, "What it would actually mean is that if you don't agree with the other parent about sterilizing your child, you lose custody. Utter madness!"