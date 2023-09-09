Israeli officials have expressed sympathy and support for Morocco in the wake of the devastating earthquake that left at least 1,037 dead and an unknown number of people missing.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog responded to the disaster: "Our hearts are with the Moroccan people. On behalf of the people of Israel, I send deepest condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI & all the people of Morocco for the tragic loss of life in last night’s earthquake. We pray for the injured. Israel is ready to help as needed."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed "all of the ministries and forces" to aid Morocco in anything necessary, including preparations to send a delegation to the country.

"The people of Israel supports our friends in Morocco during their difficult hour, and prays for their welfare - and we will help with anything necessary," he said.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant recently spoke with his Moroccan Counterpart, Minister Delegate in Charge of National Defense Abdellatif Loudiyi, following the earthquake.

Minister Gallant said: "A significant part of the Abraham Accords is our commitment to stand by our partners during difficult times. The State of Israel is prepared to assist the Kingdom of Morocco." Minister Gallant also expressed his sincere condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the entire Moroccan Kingdom, for the lives lost during this tragic event.

He also reiterated his commitment to provide assistance, and instructed the IDF and defense establishment to prepare for the provision of humanitarian aid and search and rescue efforts, should they be required.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said after Shabbat: "During Shabbat, I received with great sadness the news of the earthquake in Morocco, of the hundreds of dead in the terrible disaster and of the multitudes of missing people, including Jews. I immediately directed the fire and rescue services under my authority to send a delegation to the disaster area, to help with the rescue and accompany the hundreds of Israelis who are there now, some of whom are still cut off from contact."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, "On Shabbat, I heard about the terrible disaster that befell Morocco. The government of Israel will stand by Morocco in the terrible humanitarian disaster that befalls the country and will provide whatever assistance is required. I pray together with the citizens of Israel for the wounded and for the trapped, and send my condolences to the many families who lost their loved ones."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid sent his condolences to Morocco: "A heartbreaking number were killed in the earthquake tonight. The difficult images of destruction in the beautiful cities of Morocco show the magnitude of the disaster. The State of Israel stands by your side and will help in all it can."

The promises of aid have not been limited to state officials. IsraAID, Israel’s leading non-governmental humanitarian aid group, is responding to a large-scale earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake has left over 1,000 people dead and at least 1,200 more injured, with search and rescue efforts still underway.

MDA representatives are also gearing up to depart within the next few hours. They will be joining hands with delegations from the Ministry of Health and the Israel Defense Forces.

IAI also offered assistance to the Moroccan government following the disaster. "IAI is ready to provide any assistance that will be required to the Moroccan rescue forces, including advanced technological measures, in coordination with the Israeli government, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," wrote Israel Aerospace Industries Chairman Amir Peretz to King Mohammed VI of Morocco.