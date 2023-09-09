A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night, killing at least 1,037 people and injuring at least 1,200 others.

The quake, which the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said was the strongest tremor to hit that part of Morocco in over a century, caused damage to nearly every home in the area of the epicenter, CNN said.

The epicenter of the quake was in the High Atlas mountains, approximately 72 kilometers (44.7 miles) southwest of Marrakech.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night affected 300,000 people in Marrakech and surrounding areas.

Jonathan Stewart, a professor of civil and environmental engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles, told CNN that he expects multiple strong aftershocks, possibly even with magnitudes in the "high fives." He added that another, slim, possibility is that the earthquake may be followed by an even stronger quake.

Following the quake, Morocco's Royal Palace said that the country will observe three days of mourning. The Palace also said that the armed forces will send rescue teams to affected areas, to bring survivors clean drinking water, food supplies, tents, and blankets.

BBC noted that many of the earthquake victims are believed to be in mountain areas which are difficult to access. The site added that it is believed that many people are still buried in the rubble.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said that thus far, 402 Israeli tourists were reported to be in Morocco, most of them in Marrakech and its environs. The Ministry has succeeded in contacting most of these people, and currently only 17 are considered to be disconnected. However, Israel expects that some of these people did not make contact because the quake occurred on Shabbat (the Sabbath), when Jewish law prohibits the use of electronics. The Ministry is thus working to make contact with these individuals or their family members.

Following the tragic earthquake, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed all government bodies and forces to provide any necessary assistance to the people of Morocco, including preparations for sending an aid delegation to the area.

The Prime Minister said: "The people of Israel stand with our friends, the people of Morocco, during this difficult hour and pray for their well-being, and that we will help in any way needed."

Israel's President Isaac Herzog responded to the disaster: "Our hearts are with the Moroccan people. On behalf of the people of Israel, I send deepest condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI & all the people of Morocco for the tragic loss of life in last night’s earthquake. We pray for the injured. Israel is ready to help as needed".

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant recently spoke with his Moroccan Counterpart, Minister Delegate in Charge of National Defense Abdellatif Loudiyi, following the earthquake.

Minister Gallant: “A significant part of the Abraham Accords is our commitment to stand by our partners during difficult times. The State of Israel is prepared to assist the Kingdom of Morocco".

Minister Gallant expressed his sincere condolences to His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the entire Moroccan Kingdom, for the lives lost during this tragic event.

He also reiterated his commitment to provide assistance. Minister Gallant instructed the IDF and defense establishment to prepare for the provision of humanitarian aid and search and rescue efforts, should they be required.

Following the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco, representatives from Magen David Adom are gearing up to depart within the next few hours. They will be joining hands with delegations from the Ministry of Health and the Israel Defense Forces.

Early this morning, Director General of Magen David Adom, Eli Bin, reached out to the president of the Moroccan Red Crescent, offering medical and humanitarian aid to those impacted by the earthquake. In his letter, Director General Bin expressed deep admiration for the Moroccan Red Crescent teams. He wrote, "We are deeply concerned about the current situation. Our thoughts are with you, especially those who have suffered losses. We trust the expertise, commitment, and capabilities of the Red Crescent to play a pivotal role in the humanitarian efforts. The leadership, staff, and volunteers of Magen David Adom hold your effective response in high esteem." He continued, "Be assured of the bond of friendship between us, and view this letter as a genuine offer to assist in any manner you find appropriate."

Commenting on the disaster, Director General Eli Bin stated, "This earthquake demands a wide-reaching response, necessitating collaboration among numerous organizations. Magen David Adom is ready and willing to send a relief delegation if requested."