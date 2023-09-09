Senior officials in the IDF contacted the Hamas terrorist organization, through mediators, and warned the group against firing rockets from the Gaza Strip during the upcoming holidays, Kan 11 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, the defense establishment is preparing for about 200 alerts of terrorist attacks every day.

Israel conveyed the message through countries that have diplomatic relations with both Israel and Hamas, and the message was that in the event of rocket fire from Gaza, Israel will react very harshly, as it did in the past by launching a military operation.

There are also security tensions in the Judea and Samaria area, where the defense establishment has been receiving many alerts of possible terrorist attacks. The IDF has deployed 22 battalions of soldiers tot the field, and there is also cooperation with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held a situational assessment on Thursday to discuss the defense establishment preparations ahead of the Jewish holiday season.

Minister Gallant emphasized that the security forces were prepared to face any threat. "We are in a complex time on all fronts, especially in Judea, Samaria, and around Jerusalem. To make sure that the citizens of Israel spend the holiday period safely, the defense establishment is on standby, with intelligence, protecting roads and communities, and operations to stop terror operatives."

"My message to the defense establishment is clear: We must protect the citizens of Israel. Now there will be those who try to harm us under the aegis of the holidays. We will act against terror through defensive action, and if we need offensive action, we will do so overwhelmingly. I suggest to the terrorists - in Judea and Samaria, in Gaza, in Lebanon, and anywhere else, don't test us," he added.

