The Myth: If you throw mud, it sticks, like the manufactured history of a non-existent Palestinian people.

Russia Analyzed: Where did Putin’s Ideas come from and who are his new allies?

Contradiction: Describes the words and deeds of the visiting foreign senior diplomats; hear why.

Revulsion Personified: Is the New York Times columnist who is consumed with hatred against Israel..

Hear: Walter’s Suggestion for a unified Middle East.

And: Much more.