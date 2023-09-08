יוסף חגואל מותקף חדשות 13

Six Day War veteran Yosef Hagoel was accosted by haredim in the Me'ah Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem after he arrived at the scene with a camera crew.

Hagoel, along with a group of younger soldiers and a camera crew from Channel 13 News, visited the neighborhood to recount the moments when he was wounded in action during the battle for Me'ah Shearim.

As he told the younger soldiers his story, several haredi youths began shouting at them. ''This is a haredi neighborhood, please leave! Get out of here, nobody wants you here. Nazis, get out of here! Zionist terrorists!" and many similar epithets.

Hagoel answered those shouting: "My blood is here, in the ground. You get out of here!"

He explained to the soldiers who were with him: "I was wounded twice, in two locations.'' At the second location, he recalled: ''I was lying here. Medic Shlomo Epstein was treating me. A shell fell a meter and a half from us. When they came to rescue me, I said, 'There is someone else here,' so they told me, 'There is no one, only you.' He was killed on the spot. It was impossible to recognize him at all."