Over the course of Wednesday night and Thursday, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU) a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, conducted an extensive search near Rehovot in an attempt to save a missing man’s life.

Nissan Barkat, a 66-year-old man, disappeared on Sep. 6, near Mazekeret Batya, in the Rehovot region.

With the help of the Israel Police, the IDU’s searches covered both urban areas and the rough terrain around the city, employing rescue dogs, drones, and a proprietary incident management application. A number of police vehicles, including a helicopter, joined the search as well.

The search began at approximately midnight and continued on well into Thursday, out of fear Barkat was in mortal danger.