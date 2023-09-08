Ministers who participated this week in a meeting of a Knesset subcommittee were called back to the meeting room - for a photo shoot.

The meeting of the Knesset's Subcommittee for the Elimination of Crime in Arab Society was attended by MKs and professionals in the field, as well as by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Channel 12 News, the Shin Bet chief, the Police Commissioner, and other professionals attending the committee, chose not to return for the photo.

Channel 12 reporter Mohammad Magadli wrote on X, the platform which was formerly called Twitter, "A short story of a great tragedy. How do you say it? One picture is worth a thousand words and very few actions."