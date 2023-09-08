This week we venture into the verses of the parsha (Torah portion) where Moshe (Moses) expounds upon the covenant between Hashem (G-d) and Am Yisrael (the People of Israel). Moshe elucidates that should Am Yisrael deviate from the path of Hashem, forsaking the covenant, the dire consequences foretold in the previous week's parsha, Ki Tavo, will befall them, leading to their expulsion from the land.

Then, Moshe intriguingly mentions a forthcoming "last generation" that will "say" something, although he does not specify their words. Following this, he anticipates that the neighboring nations will inquire about the calamities that have befallen Am Yisrael and their land. Moshe proceeds to provide an explanation, attributing these hardships to Am Yisrael's abandonment of the covenant and their failure to lead the prescribed way of life.

While this narrative is captivating in itself, it raises several key questions: Why does Moshe posit that the surrounding nations will question, while Am Yisrael do not? What precisely does he mean by the "last generation?" The greatest enigma lies in the final verse, where Moshe invokes the famous words - "hanistarot laHashem Elokeinu, vehaniglot lanu ulevaneinu," - "What is concealed is the concern of God; and what is overt - is for us and our children."

This seems paradoxical, as he has just offered a comprehensive cause-and-effect explanation for the impending events.

Join us as we dissect these verses, unraveling the intricacies of Moshe's discourse. We delve into the profound meaning of the concluding verse, shedding light on its significance within the context of Moshe's elucidation and its timeless message - especially as we approach Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) next week!