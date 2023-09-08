Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is looking to force him to retire the moment she is able to do so, political analyst Amit Segal wrote in a Yediot Aharonot column.

According to Segal, Baharav-Miara fully believes that Netanyahu will fire her the moment he is able to do so, so as to replace her with a different A-G who will "close his cases and pave the way for a Hungarian-Polish democracy."

He explained that on the other hand, "Netanyahu fully believes that Baharav-Miara will force him to retire due to incapacity the moment she is able to do so, thus paving the way for a Turkish-Platonian regime in which clerks and generals make the rules."

Segal added that, "From my partial acquaintance with the approaches of both, I have not the slightest of doubts that Baharav-Miara will not cancel the decision of millions of citizens, and that Netanyahu will not fire Baharav-Miara."

"Not because they do not want it - but because they are not able. The problem is that both of them snort in contempt when you mention this estimation to them. It's as if each of them suffers from overestimating the power of the other, and underestimating his own power. Each of them is convinced that the other is about to attack, and does not comprehend the true situation."