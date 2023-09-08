The Israeli who was killed Thursday during a bicycle accident in Cyprus has been named as Tovi Arens-Carmon, 54.

Arens-Carmon, a resident of Binyamina, was killed in in a village near Larnaca after falling from a bicycle during off-road cycling.

She is survived by her husband and four daughters.

Tovi was an entrepreneur and a senior manager, and she founded and managed companies and innovation centers for leading companies in Israel. Among other things, she served as Deputy Director General at the Caesarea Development Corporation and as Deputy Director General for marketing at Tambour. She held a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and management from the Technion, and a master's degree in business management from the University of Tel Aviv.

Tovi is also the daughter of Air Force Pilot Benny Arens, who when she was a toddler fifty years ago, during the Yom Kippur War, was shot down by Syrian surface-to-air missile while flying in his Skyhawk over the Syrian forces. Benny ejected from the plane, parachuted, and succeeded in joining up with the IDF's Armored Corps.

The Foreign Ministry responded: "This incident is known to us and is being handled by the Israeli Consul in Cyprus and the Department for Israelis Abroad."