The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has fallen into obscurity of late, especially following a series of antisemitic remarks. But now Ye is back, collaborating on a new song titled, of all things, "Israel."

The rapper will be collaborating on the song with rapper Al Be Back, who leaked part of the song on social media this week. In the video, Al Be Back can be heard singing along with the lyrics sung by Ye.

In the lyrics that are heard, the rapper says he met the devil, compares himself to Moses, and talks about getting mobster Larry Hoover pardoned.

“Tell me right now is it real. Y’all be talking about the devil, I seen a close-up. Every night I could’ve told everything they told us. They was talking about the style I said n**** Moses/ Ain’t nobody pardon Hoover but we got the closest,” he raps.

About a year ago, the rapper took to Twitter and threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews." Ye followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," continued Ye.

Despite the heavy backlash following the Tweet, the rapper continued making antisemitic comments, including a bizarre rant on Alex Jones's Info Wars, in which he said, “I see some good things about Hitler also. “I love everyone. The Jewish people are not going to tell me, 'You can love us and or you can love what we're doing to your contracts, but this guy [Adolf Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician - you cannot say out loud that he ever did anything good.' I'm done with that.”

He added: “I'm done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

West later seemingly backtracked his comments, albite, because he discovered a movie he liked starred Jews. “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again,” he wrote, alongside a poster for the 2012 film.

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you,” added West.