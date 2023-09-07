Many prominent religious Zionist rabbis, yeshiva deans, and public figures called on the coalition and opposition to adopt the latest compromise of President Isaac Herzog on the judicial reform issue in order to heal the rifts that have developed within Israeli society in the last year.

The appeal was made in a letter addressed to Israel's political leaders. The letter reads: "An urgent appeal to the MKs and public leaders from all sides. In light of the existential danger to Israel in the current reality, we, leaders from the mainstream in the religious Zionist community, ask you to make every effort to reach an agreement in the spirit of the President's latest proposal. The magnitude of the hour requires the taking of responsibility. A 'victory' for one side may become a loss for all of us!"

The letter was signed by Rabbi Re'em HaCohen, Rabbi David Stav, Rabbi Yitzchak Sheilat, Rabbi Yaakov Medan, Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, and other rabbis.

Among the public figures who signed the letter are Maj. Gen. (res.) Yaakov Amidror, Gen. (res.) Gershon HaCohen, former Yesha Council leaders Pinchas Wallerstein and Sarah Eliash, former Likud MK Rabbi Yehuda Glick, and former Yesh Atid MK Aliza Lavie.

Negotiations between the coalition and opposition on the judicial reforms have resumed in recent weeks under the auspices of President Isaac Herzog.

The latest compromise proposed by President Herzog calls for a softening of the recently passed Reasonableness Standard bill, an 18-month freeze on new judicial reform legislation, and the requirement of a majority of seven out of nine members of the Judicial Selection Committee for all appointments.