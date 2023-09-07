The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel on Thursday harshly criticized Jerusalem's decision to sign an agreement with Russia to cooperate in the cinema industry.

"We no longer know how to comment," the Ukrainian Embassy said in a statement. "On the very same day when a Russian rocket struck a crowded market in Donbas area of Ukraine, once again killing and injuring dozens of innocent civilians, the Israeli Government signed a cooperation agreement in the field of cinema with the Russian propaganda perpetrators.

"At a time when Russia escalates its attacks in Ukraine every day, taking the lives of innocent people, Israel is collaborating with this ruthless country, well known for its cinematic endeavors aimed at spreading war propaganda."

The statement continued, "While the international community isolates Russia to demonstrate that its actions are unacceptable to civilized society, it looks like Israel is offering additional platforms to the aggressive federation for the dissemination of their toxic ideas.

"Therefore, we call on the Government of Israel to finally realize that focusing on the injustice committed by the Russian leadership, rather than signing doubtful agreements with them, is the right course of action."