A few days before the hearings on the petitions to the Supreme Court against the amendment of the Basic Law: The Judiciary and the reduction of the reasonableness standard, on Thursday night many thousands of supporters of the reform will demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court.

The protesters will call on the judges of the Supreme Court to rule that they do not have the authority to invalidate Basic Laws, and that they do not have the authority to invalidate the people's election.

Ministers, Knesset members, professors, doctors, and other public figures are expected to speak at the rally, which is organized by the Tekuma 2023 headquarters and other organizations.

Among the speakers at the rally will be Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, MK Boaz Bismuth, Prof. Elisha Haas, Dr. Keren Esseig, Dr. Adi Sabu, Adv. General Danny Van Beer, Matan Peleg, Colin Glick and Shay Kolach.

In the speeches, the speakers are expected to refer to the fact that the invalidation of Basic Laws could lead to a constitutional crisis, and also that the invalidation of the law regarding an elected official who is unable to serve is a violation of the vote of the millions of voters who elected the current government.

The chairman of Tekuma 2023, Berale Crombie, commented: "The Supreme Court is ruling on Basic Laws in an undemocratic way, while trying to hijack and pass the new constitutional revolution and create precedents. Instead of curbing judicial activism and taking into account the will of the majority of the people, the Supreme Court tries to rule that the Prime Minister is unfit to serve. We call on the Supreme Court not to employ the judicial activism that it attributes so much to itself. It is impossible in a democratic country for the Supreme Court to discuss Basic Laws, after over the years when they explained to us that the entire constitutional revolution of Aharon Barak is based on the Basic Law of human dignity and freedom."

MK Avichai Boaron, one of the heads of Tekuma 2023 headquarters, added: "If 15 Supreme Court judges testify that they are the sovereign, the people will have to have their say. How exactly will they have their say? I don't want to get there. I hope we don't have to get to the point where we must decide how to return the power to the people."

"I want to hope and believe that the court is smart enough not to tell the people and their representatives: 'You are not the owner of the house here, we live in a democracy that is not a democracy. The 15 judges of the Supreme Court are the sovereign.' The majority of the people decided on a certain law, at the level of a Basic Law. This is a fence that the court itself put in place to preserve the point of balance between the authorities. If the court breaks through this fence, it will uphold our claim that we live in an imbalance between the people and the court, on the question of who is sovereign."