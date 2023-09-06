The United States Embassy is scheduled to hold a toast in honor of the upcoming Jewish New Year, among those invited are the ministers in Israel's government, but ministers from two coalition parties did not receive invites.

Channel 13 on Wednesday reported that interim Ambassador to Israel Stephanie Hallett distributed invitations to the event to all of the Israeli ministers. Those who did not receive invitations were the ministers from the Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The decision not to invite the ministers to the event continues the Biden administration's undeclared boycott of the parties to the right of the Likud. In July, the embassy withheld invitations to its July 4th celebration from the parties' ministers.

The two parties, which have been ignored by Israel's greatest ally since the current government was sworn in, make up over 20% of the current Israeli government and were democratically elected by more than 500,000 Israelis.

The US Embassy responded to the report, stating: "The guest list includes only those who have close work ties with the embassy."