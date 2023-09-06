Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan responded today (Wednesday) to the claims of Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas that Adolf Hitler only killed the Jews "because they dealt in usury and money."

"This is explained in many Jewish books," Abbas said. "They say that Hitler killed them because of their Jewishness. Not so. They (the Nazis) fought them because of their social role and not because of their religion."

Ambassador Erdan quoted Abbas on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "This is the true face of the Palestinian 'leadership'. It is no wonder that a few hours ago a young Palestinian terrorist in his teens attacked innocent Israelis with a butcher's knife in Jerusalem."

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman also criticized Abbas' speech, calling it "another scandalous and antisemitic speech by the wretched Holocaust denier Abu Mazen. Not only is he a staunch supporter of terrorism who constantly files complaints with the Criminal Court in The Hague and accuses IDF soldiers of war crimes, but he also wrote and published an entire doctorate on Holocaust denial. Today he proved once again that he is a staunch enemy of the State of Israel."