One man was seriously wounded and another lightly wounded when they were stabbed with a butcher's knife near the Jaffa Gate outside the Old City of Jerusalem Wednesday afternoon.

Police chased and arrested the suspect in the stabbing.

One victim, a man in his 50s, is in serious condition and is receiving medical treatment at the scene.

A Magen David Adom spokesperson said: "At 3:23 pm, a report was received at Magen David Adom's 101 hotline in the Jerusalem region about an incident near the Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem. According to preliminary reports only, a man in his 50s was stabbed. Magen David Adom EMTs and paramedics are currently providing on-site medical treatment. The individual is in a serious condition. Further updates will be provided."

Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai and Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman have arrived at the scene.