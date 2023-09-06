To get a more detailed picture of the development of the Abraham Accords, Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu held a series of meetings last week in the UAE, making him the first minister from the current government to visit the country.

In a concluding piece on his visit, Minister Amichai Eliyahu wrote: "I came to the United Arab Emirates out of a sincere desire to get to know it and understand the source of power of a people who have succeeded in building an inspiring kingdom in a very short time. It was clear to me that such a phenomenon is not possible without a deep moral foundation. It is impossible to bring millions of people to a unified goal if the heart is not connected to the goal. If what is offered is only economic prosperity without a deep value base.

It is fascinating to see how Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, who began life in a simple tent with no running water, much less electricity, has managed to build a state that combines a vision, values, and practices that create prosperity and tranquility."

The minister recounts: "I was surprised by their genuine respect for Judaism. By the understanding that Jewish heritage is also their heritage. This is not what we know from our historical relations with the Arab world in the last generation. Here, a very different tune is sounding.

The Abraham Accords created a tremendous infrastructure for heritage. Our first father, Abraham, is also their father and is the true proof of the verse in the Torah that says Abraham will be a source of blessing for all nations. If you look closely, you understand how great the potential is for creating healthy relationships between peoples."

Minister Eliyahu added in the post, "In one of the talks, the host told me, 'The Oslo Accords that you made tried to ignore the deep identity of the sides and establish peace on the basis of material promises, and I tell you,' he said confidently, 'that the one who thought of that does not understand the language of the Middle East at all.' Over the years, we have become accustomed to thinking in terms of mutual interests. We give them water, and in return, we get an agreement. We give them the Sinai, and in return, we get a peace treaty. At the end of the day, peace in the Middle East will not come, will grow on a superficial basis, and will not come from cocktail parties.

Ordinary diplomacy is based on building relationships based on common interests. Alongside this, there must be deep diplomacy based on identity and faith. The ancient Jewish heritage is received with great respect and goodwill.

The State of Israel must deepen its relations with the countries of the Abraham agreement on the basis of mutual understanding between the inhabitants of the countries themselves. 'People to people' And not rely only on the power of political leaders talking to each other. Shared values will create a deeper understanding and relationships that will allow us to truly work towards a common goal," Minister Eliyahu concluded in the post.