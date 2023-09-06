ISA director Ronen Bar supported the security guards who were present in the incident with Minister Miri Regev this week at the Tel Hashomer base.

The ISA's announcement stated that "the Personal Security Unit conducted a comprehensive and thorough investigation, as part of which, among other things, testimonies of those present at the scene were collected. The investigation was presented to the head of the service, and its findings were fully adopted by him. From the findings of the investigation, it emerged that the security guards acted in a professional, stateful, and proportionate manner in accordance with the directives assigned to the unit, and the head of the service supports the security guards in their action."

According to the investigation, Regev was not pushed by any of the members of the ISA's personal security unit, and a security guard was injured in the leg by Regev’s driver, who disobeyed the security instructions when he was driving his car.

"From the investigation, it emerged that none of the employees of the security unit of the ISA pushed the minister as alleged. It should be noted that there were other security officers present at the scene who did not belong to the ISA. The investigation also shows that the security guard was injured in the leg by the driver who disobeyed the security instructions. It should be emphasized that the entire incident would have been avoided if the driver had acted according to the security instructions and identified himself as required, as was done with other ministers who arrived at the event, and entered in accordance with the security instructions, without any unusual behavior," claimed the ISA.

"Although in practice, the driver entered as an unidentified person and broke through a barrier into a secured compound where a secured minister was located, the security guard acted with restraint. In conclusion, the findings of the investigation show that the security guard acted in a considered and proportionate manner in light of the situation that developed, and also acted in accordance with the procedures, in a professional manner, and with the stateliness that is expected and required of him," said the ISA.

In the footage published yesterday (Tuesday), Minister of Transportation Miri Regev is seen being pushed by one of Defense Minister Gallant's security guards amid reports that she ran over the security guard. Minister Regev is seen in the footage as she arrives at the complex in Tel Hashomer, which is strictly secured, and at the entrance, the driver refused a security guard's request to identify himself.

In response, Regev tried to rescue the driver: "Please let him go," she told the security guard, who pushed her away. The driver intervened and said: "You can't behave like that to a minister." In another clip that is thought to have been taken after the incident, Regev is heard saying to the driver: "Come on, drive," and he replies: "I can't drive, I'll run over." In response, the minister shouted: "Go".

The driver told Regev: "I can't, everyone is outside with phones, minister, everyone is with phones." It should be noted that with the intervention of Defense Minister Yoav Galant, who was rushed to the scene by Regev, the incident ended.

The two talked in the car after the incident: "He says you ran over his foot," the minister said to the driver, who replied: "Enough, well... I have a camera here. Am I supposed to be afraid of what he'll say? He wants to show that he's strong. He can say whatever he wants to file a complaint with the police and prove that I ran him over. You are embarrassing yourself by letting the Minister of Defense and the Minister interfere in this."

Those around Minister Regev said about the report that "a security guard of Unit 730 accosted and behaved violently towards the minister's driver. The minister appealed to the head of the ISA and asked to investigate the security guard's violent behavior towards the driver. Contrary to what was said, the security guard was not injured."

The ISA said: "When the Minister of Transportation arrived at the event with the participation of security personnel, the driver of the Minister refused to obey the instructions of the security forces operating at the scene and continued driving while injuring the leg of one of the security guards."

"This incident, like every incident, will be investigated by the security forces. The ISA rejects the allegations of violent action by the security guard, regrets the incident, and will continue to act professionally and statefully to fulfill its mission and duties."